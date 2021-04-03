Unopened Super Mario Bros. games sold for $660,000 after 35 years

They say old is gold and a recent sale has proved that as an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. was sold at an auction for $660,000.

The unopened box was left in a drawer in 1986 and forgotten by the owner.

Now, after more than 35 years, Heritage Auctions in Dallas decided to auction the video game.

It was originally bought as a Christmas gift but was left in a drawer. The game packet remained sealed in plastic with a hang tab and was found earlier this year.

Finding a similar copy of this game is a hard task now. “Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for a single drop of water in an ocean,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

As per Heritage Auctions house, the sold copy was the finest copy that was professionally graded for auction.

The selling price for this game copy exceeded the $114,000 which was sold last year, after being produced in 1987.