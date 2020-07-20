Unmasking the fear: Coronavirus face mask are scaring dogs in 'new normal'

It is a tough time for everyone, including the house pets. To stay away from the infection, people have been stepping out of the houses only with a face mask. This has perplexed the pet dogs.

So, during the pandemic if your neighbour's dog barks at you like it has gone mad, remember that it is scared. You may be wearing a facemask and dogs fear those.

Dogs hear the familiar voice but when they look up, your face is unrecognisable. For them, it is a moment of total confusion.

They are really good at reading human facial expressions. When a human is angry, fearful or happy, their heart rate goes up but since we now cover our faces, the pet dogs are unable to tell how their masters are feeling which scares them, including fear of a stranger.

A proof of this is the trend of funny videos shared on the internet during the Halloween holidays. Internet is filled with such videos where the dogs can be spotted flipping in fear, barking or turning tail in perplexity when they see people dressed in funny costumes. The dogs continue to do so until they hear their master's familiar voice.

Getting used to it

It's been six months since the coronavirus outbreak. Many pet dogs are used to seeing their masters with a facemask. However, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, it is getting difficult to handle a dog, especially near shops or public transport.

The dogs get overwhelmed on seeing a sea of people wearing facemasks. In such situations, dogs need to be trained and taught, leading dog trainers believe. The experts also suggest to avoid taking dogs outdoors during busy hours.

You must train the dog by taking off your mask and wearing it again several times, and awarding them with a treat at every successful step.