United States to impose 'further costs' on Iran for crackdown on protests, Joe Biden says

The United States will impose “further costs” on the Iranian officials responsible for violence during the anti-government protests in the middle eastern country following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, President Joe Biden said on Monday according to Reuters.

The 22-year-old Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police for breaching the hijab law of the country and within a few hours, she died after sustaining serious injuries.

In the official statement, Biden said he was "gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran" and promised to come up with a swift response.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," Biden said during the official briefing.

"The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery," he added while speaking about the role in the military in quashing the protests.

After Amini’s death, protests were held all around Iran with a number of women showing their dissent by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair. According to official data, 130 people have been killed in the protests till now after the Iranian army intervened in the past few days.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that the students in Iran are "rightly enraged" and these are the reasons why young people in Iran leave the country in large numbers.