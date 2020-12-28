United States is facing 'four historic crises at once', says President-elect Joe Biden

United States President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday claimed that the US is facing "four historic crises at once". The soon to be elected leader of the US claimed that his team is attempting to tackle the challenges ahead before he takes charge of the office of the president later in January.

Biden was referring to the crisis of COVID-19 along with climate change, racial injustice, and the economic condition of the country.



"From COVID-19 and the economy to climate change and racial justice -- our nation is facing four historic crises at once. And come January, there will be no time to waste. That`s why my team and I are hard at work preparing to take action on day one," Biden tweeted.

A few hours after Biden's tweet, incumbent President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus relief bill, which will ensure that Americans receive government aid.

President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending bill and accompanying $900 billion economic stimulus package into law on Sunday evening, averting a Tuesday government shutdown and clearing the way for $600 stimulus checks and $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits after nearly a week's delay and under pressure from all sides.

On Saturday, Biden had called out Trump for "abdicating responsibility", and urged Trump to immediately sign the coronavirus relief bill which was cleared by the US house earlier, and required Trump's signature.



"It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don`t know if they`ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump`s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority," Biden said in a statement.

The $2.3 trillion package was passed with bipartisan support in the US Congress, and members of both the parties had urged Trump to sign the historic bill.

Earlier, on Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert in the US warned that the US was headed for the worst of COVID-19 in the coming few weeks, with Americans travel during the holiday season.

"The reason I`m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year`s, surge," CNN quoted Fauci as saying.

US President-elect Joe Biden last week said that the "darkest days'' against COVID-19 are still making inlays in the US, claiming the worst is ''ahead of us, not behind us''.

On Sunday, the US had surpassed the 19-million mark for the number of cases, the highest ever in the world.

The country`s current death toll stands at 333,069.