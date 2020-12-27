COVID-19 situation in US may worsen after holidays: Dr Fauci

Top US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that coronavirus situation in the US after the holiday season. He said that the situation may drive the country to a "critical point".

"I share the concern of President-elect (Joe) Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse," the infectious disease specialist told CNN.

Joe Biden had cautioned on Wednesday saying nation's "darkest days are ahead of us -- not behind us."

Fauci has been encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and said that that he felt fine after receiving a

first shot and experienced "nothing serious at all."

Surgeon General Jerome Adams added on ABC that, like Fauci, he's "very concerned" about a post-holiday surge.

US holiday travel this year was down substantially on the festive season but remained significant.

Air travel averaged more than one million passengers a day for six consecutive days last week, according to the Transportation Security Agency.

Following last month's Thanksgiving holiday, US coronavirus cases surged sharply in December, with more than 200,000 new cases and at times more than 3,000 deaths daily.

With intensive care units in many hospitals near capacity, Fauci reiterated that the country might be facing a "surge upon a surge."

But with new vaccines now moving across the country -- going first to front-line health workers and those in long-term care facilities -- Americans have finally seen a glimmer of hope.

