United States: 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash 

A plane crash near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana has claimed the lives of five people.

The small aircraft crashed into a post office with 6 people on-board, shortly after take-off.

The plane was carrying students who were heading to the peach bowl in Atlanta to watch a college football game.

One passenger survived the crash and has been taken to the hospital while another bystander near the post office is also said to have suffered injuries.

The private aircraft encountered a problem after take-off and tried to make an emergency landing.

According to an eye-witness, the plane hit a powerline while trying to land, leading to the crash.

The plane ultimately came down in the city of Layafette, just a mile away from the regional airport.