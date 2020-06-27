United Kingdom to exempt quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

The United Kingdom has decided to scrap 14-day quarantine for people coming in from countries with a lower risk of a novel coronavirus, as per government.

The government has ordered official travel advice against all but travel outside the country will also be eased for some countries and regions. These changes will make it easier for Britishers to travel abroad for the summer holidays.

According to an expert panel, countries are divided into three categories, green, amber and red. Passengers arriving from green and amber countries will no longer have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after their arrival.

"Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world," a government spokeswoman said. "But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge."

But the rules will remain unchanged for the countries in red.

British government's quarantine policies introduced on June 8 were heavily criticised by sectors in airlines, airports and hospitality. According to them, it deters international travel at a time when they had been hoping for it to recover.

The categories are yet to be announced and the changed rules will come into effect a week after. Britain said it is likely to discuss this with countries including France, Greece and Spain.

(Inputs from Reuters)