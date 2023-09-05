United Airlines briefly halts departures nationwide due to equipment outage

United Airlines stated that it stopped the departure of planes nationwide on Tuesday (September 5) because of a "systemwide technology issue." The plane departures were briefly halted before the airlines fixed the problem and the ground stop was lifted.



The big US carrier, in a 1730 GMT email, informed the AFP that all the aircraft were being held at their departure airports and the flights that were already airborne were flying to their destination.



The Federal Aviation Administration website, in a notice, stated that the company had asked to halt all departures because of an "equipment outage."



However, the airlines, stated that the ground stop order was lifted at around 1800 GMT.



"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," said United Airlines on X, the former Twitter platform. "We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” it added.



The Federal Aviation Administration stated that United Airlines was asked to pause departures nationwide. The first announcement was shared on the FAA page at 1633 GMT.



Flight tracking website FlightAware said that seven flights were cancelled by United Airlines and 260 flights, which is 9 per cent of its flights, were delayed on Tuesday.