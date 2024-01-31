United Airlines plane diverted in US due to cracked windshield found mid-air

A United Airlines flight, identified as Flight 1627, faced a potential crisis on Sunday when it was diverted due to a cracked windshield. The 737-800 Boeing plane was en route from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

Upon detecting the issue, the flight altered its course and made an unscheduled stop. Flight data from Flight Aware showed the unexpected detour. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the plane, carrying 166 passengers and seven crew members, landed safely at Denver International Airport in Colorado. Passengers disembarked without incident.

FAA clarification on windshield cracks

The FAA addressed the situation, emphasizing that cracks in airplane windshields are not uncommon and can occur across all models. These cracks often affect the outer glass pane, serving as protective covering for the inner structural portion. The FAA highlighted the robust construction of these windshields, consisting of two to three inches of thickness and multiple layers.

United Airlines confirmed the diversion, attributing it to a "maintenance issue." Following a secure landing in Denver, passengers deplaned, and a change of aircraft was implemented. The flight resumed from Denver and reached its intended destination at Dulles International Airport.

This incident follows a series of recent emergencies involving United Airlines flights. On January 10, a Chicago-bound United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Tampa due to a door indicator light. Flight 2434, carrying 123 passengers and five crew members, safely landed in Tampa after the light prompted pilots to reroute for precautionary checks.

Also watch | Nepal plane crash: Deadliest plane crash in 30 years, probe points to lack of technical training United Airlines operates Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, similar to the one that experienced a door plug issue mid-air. This incident is noteworthy amid heightened scrutiny of Boeing 737 Max planes. The airline reassured passengers of safety protocols and promptly addressed potential mechanical concerns.

The report references a previous incident on January 6 involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 9 Max. This aircraft faced an emergency when one of its doors unexpectedly opened mid-air, underscoring challenges in the aviation industry.