India: Boeing opens first Distribution Center to supply plane parts, its eighth globally

American Aerospace firm Boeing announced the inauguration of its maiden Distribution Center in India, which is aimed at supporting its commercial aviation customers. Spread across 36,000 square-feet, in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, this warehouse is meant to support the spare parts requirements of the firm's Indian customers, thereby supporting the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul(MRO) of passenger planes. This new site underscores our continued commitment to expanding our presence in the country and delivering an efficient, cost-effective, and local solution, the firm said.

The Next-Generation Boeing 737, 737 MAX, 747, 757, 777 and 787 Dreamliner are some of the American firm's aircraft operating as part of Indian passenger carrier fleets. In addition to this, the Indian Ministry of Defence operates four 737-200s and three 737 Boeing Business Jets. Two specially modified Air India 777-300ER are used as Head of State aircraft.

“The Boeing India Distribution Center illustrates Boeing’s commitment to supporting the growth of this market, aligned with the Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'(self-reliant India) vision. This center will support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO industry here,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Thus far, Boeing has been operating seven such distribution centers globally and the Indian facility is the eighth in this list. “The India Distribution Center represents another significant step forward in Boeing's strategy to provide parts and services when and where customers need them,” said William Ampofo, vice president, Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services.

According to Boeing, the announcement for this investment in the distribution centre was made in February 2023, during the Aero India event, organised by the Indian Government. The firm added that the first parts from this centre were shipped to customers in December 2023.

Positioned strategically along India’s Eastern Freight Corridor, with proximity to both Delhi and the upcoming Jewar airport, the distribution centre reaffirms Boeing’s commitment to supporting growth and self-reliance objectives in India. The warehouse, which prioritises innovation, safety, and sustainability, is operated in collaboration with third-party logistics provider DB Schenker, Boeing said.