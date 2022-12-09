Unification Church row: Japan's lower house backs law tightening religious donation rules

Japan's lower house approved a bill on Thursday regarding the ties between the Unification Church and politicians. The bill aimed to tighten the rules on religious donations after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe sparked scrutiny of the Unification Church.

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a probe into the organisation amid a result of rising public frustration over reports that members of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) did not properly disclose their connections to the church.

Kishida had instructed the culture minister to prepare an investigation into the church under the Religious Corporations Act. At that time, Kishida told parliament: "I want to resolve issues related to the church."

Since Abe was killed by a person who allegedly hated the religion because of significant contributions his mother made to the group, the church has come under fire.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida introduced the legislation, which will become law after clearing the upper house later this week. After becoming the law, it will forbid religious groups from soliciting funds through coercive means.

In case religious figures would be convicted of pressuring followers to donate, they would face fines or prison sentences of up to a year.

Kishida said Thursday that the legislation would tackle the "serious problem of damage caused by large donations." He said in parliament, "The legislation bans malicious solicitation of donations and provides for administrative measures and penalties."

