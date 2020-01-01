'Unexpected surprise': Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon, Japan calls it 'cowardly' act  

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has said that he fled to Lebanon to escape the 'injustice' in Japan. Ghosn is currently on bail and his surprising escape to Lebanon has raised many questions.

Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka on Tuesday described his escape as an "unexpected surprise".

Hironaka last met Ghosn on December 25 and said he knew nothing about his escape, adding that Ghosn's three passports were in possession of the lawyers.

"I will let the court know we are baffled regarding this situation. I will provide the court with any information we receive," he said as reported by news agency Reuters.

It remains a mystery how Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports, was able to flee to Lebanon from Japan, even after he was under strict surveillance by Japanese authorities while out on bail and had surrendered his passports.

Ghosn arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Istanbul on December 30, Reuters reported.

After reaching Lebanon, Ghosn released a statement saying that he will no longer be a hostage by a "rigged Japanese justice system" and can now communicate with the media freely, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese as well as the Japanese authorities claim having no information on Ghosn's escape.

Lebanese foreign ministry source stated that Ghosn's entry into Lebanon was legal and on a French passport, using his Lebanese ID with normal security procedures.

Japanese state media reported saying that a person resembling Ghosn had entered Beirut international airport but under a different name.

Japanese media on Wednesday slammed Ghosn's escape and called it a "cowardly" act, one that mocks Japan's justice system, news agency AFP reported.

