Ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn confirms he is in Lebanon

Ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn confirmed on Tuesday that he is in Lebanon and would now no longer be held hostage by a a rigged "Japanese justice system".

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," Ghosn said in a statement.

Former Nissan chief was seen in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday, raising questions about how one of the world's most prominent businessmen left Japan before his trial.

It was reported that Ghosn holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports.

A Lebanese security source said that Ghosn arrived in Beirut Monday, adding: "It's unclear how he left Japan."

Another source said that Ghosn will come up with a statement soon.

The former Nissan president is facing a trial in Japan for multiple charges of financial misconduct and is currently on bail.

Ghosn and his lawyers have repeatedly raised concerns of the impossibility of a fair trial in Japan and have called for the rejection of the case, citing mis-steps by the prosecutors' office.

"Carlos Ghosn is not looking to flee his responsibilities, but he's fleeing the injustice of the Japanese system," a source closely involved with the case said.

As per reports from Lebanese media, Ghosn took a private plane from Turkey to reach Lebanon, where his parents were born and where he spent most of his childhood after arriving there as a toddler.

Ghosn's lawyers declined to comment on Ghosn's arrival to Beirut.

Japan's justice ministry said that the country does not have an extradition agreement with Lebanon, which means Ghosn could not be forced to return to Tokyo to face trial.

(with inputs from agencies)

