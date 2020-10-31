Understand people could be shocked by caricatures, but I will never accept violence: Macron

President Macron speaking to a television channel said although he understands people could be shocked by the caricatures, but added that he will "never accept that violence can be justified."

Also Read: Nice terror suspect gave no indication he was contemplating violence

"I consider it our duty to protect our freedoms and our rights," the French president told a Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television channel. The French president has repeatedly insisted that he will not compromise on its basic freedoms of belief and expression.

Watch:

"I can understand that people could be shocked by the caricatures, but I will never accept that violence can be justified," the French president told the television channel.

France has stepped up security after the Nice attack in which three persons were killed and a woman was beheaded. The assailant was shot by police and is in hospital. President Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect churches and schools in the aftermath of the attack.

Amid the terror attack in Nice, there have been anti-Macron protests in several parts of the world including Bangladesh, Lebanon, Somalia and Gaza Strip.

French interior minister Gerald Damarnin had said on Friday that France was engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology" and more attacks were likely in the country even as residents mourned the victims of the attack in the Mediterranean city.

Brazil's foreign ministry had said on Friday that one of the victim's Simone Barreto Silva had moved to France as a teenager and was a mother of three.