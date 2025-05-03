Leeds United’s Manor Solomon scored a stoppage-time winner as they won the Championship (second division of English football) title on Saturday (May 3). Playing against Plymouth Argyle, Leeds needed to match Burnley’s result to win the title and needed a 91st minute winner while their rivals won 3-1 against Millwall. Interestingly, Burnley were winning the Championship title until Solomon scored and now settled for the second spot.

🏆 CHAMPIONS AGAIN OLÉ OLÉ!!! pic.twitter.com/jO7WQdmbrO — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 3, 2025

Leeds seal Championship title

On a scintillating Saturday, Leeds United needed to match Burnley’s result to keep hold of the Championship title. However, those plans were dashed when no-relegated Plymouth Argyle headed front in the 18th minute as Sam Byram scored an own goal. This meant Burnley had the Championship title in their hands heading into half time as they were drawing 1-1 against Millwall at Turf Moore.

In the 53rd minute of their match, Leeds scored an equaliser meaning they matched Burnley’s result and were winning the title. However, Jaidon Anthony’s 63rd minute goal for Burnley saw the Lancashire side take a 2-1 lead and pole position in the title race.

Stoppage time drama

Heading into the final few minutes of the normal season, Burnley’s 2-1 lead saw them in control of the Championship title while Leeds United needed to win. While all eyes were on Turf Moore for potential title celebrations for Burnley, Leeds’ Solomon scored the winners against Plymouth and won the title. Solomon, on loan from Tottenham, was yellow carded for his celebrations.

In the end, both Leeds and Burnley ended with 100 points each as the former won the title on goal difference. In consolation, despite failing to win the title Burnley will be playing in the Premier League having finished in the top two.

On the other hand, Hull City survived on goal difference as Luton Town were relegated after their 5-3 defeat to West Brom. Luton were relegated on goal difference and have now suffered back-to-back drops. In the promotion playoff battles, Coventry beat Middlesbrough 2-0 and held to the fifth spot while Bristol’s 2-2 draw did no harm to them as they finished sixth.