UN warns world failing to get a grip on climate change

The United Nations (UN) warned on Tuesday (Nov 14) that the world was failing to get a grip on climate change, as an assessment of current climate pledges showed only minor progress on reducing emissions this decade. In a statement, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The UN found out that combined climate plans from nearly 200 countries would put the world on a path for 2030 carbon emissions just two per cent below 2019 levels. This was far short of the 43 per cent fall that the IPCC said was needed to limit warming to the Paris deal target of 1.5 degrees Celsius since the preindustrial era.

The report was released just weeks before the COP28 in Dubai which will be from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

'Inch-by-inch progress will not do'

Speaking to the news agency AFP, UN Climate Change Chief Simon Stiell said, "Every fraction of a degree matters, but we are severely off track. COP28 is our time to change that." He called for the upcoming climate change conference to mark a clear turning point for a world already wrecked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that countries were not acting fast enough to avoid a climate catastrophe. "Inch-by-inch progress will not do. It is time for a climate ambition supernova in every country, city, and sector," Guterres said.

AFP reported that in September, a global stocktake of the world's progress on averting the worst impacts of climate change warned that the world was far off target. Global greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025 and drop sharply thereafter to keep the 1.5C limit in view, it said.

A response to the stocktake would form the centrepiece of the COP28 meeting with important discussions over the future of oil, gas and coal. However, countries still fail to match their actions to what scientists say is needed to avoid blasting past the world's agreed global warming limits.