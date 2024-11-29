Busan, South Korea

Negotiators are working to finalise the United Nations' first-ever plastics treaty, aiming to address the global plastic pollution crisis. With just two days left in talks being held in Busan, South Korea, a new draft text has shown significant disagreements among nearly 200 participating countries.

The draft, released on Friday (Nov 29), reveals unresolved issues on key points such as definitions, production limits, and financial support, raising concerns about whether an agreement can be reached by Sunday after two years of discussions.

Eight definitions of 'plastics'

The document includes eight definitions of "plastics," such as “synthetic material containing a high polymer” and “materials made of synthetic or semi-synthetic polymers.”

It also outlines several interpretations of "plastic pollution," including emissions from plastic production, use, and disposal. However, there is no text addressing "chemicals of concern" known to harm human health, and the article on health remains incomplete, with some countries, like Saudi Arabia, suggesting it be removed entirely.

Plastic production and financing the war against it

One of the most contentious issues is plastic production. While Panama has led efforts to include a reduction target in the treaty, the draft includes an option to remove the article on supply entirely. On financing, there appears to be some agreement on linking treaty implementation to available resources. However, debates persist over whether to establish a separate fund to assist developing nations and how such a fund would be financed.

Panama’s Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez praised the inclusion of language addressing production, calling it a step forward. "We have to compromise to reach a consensus," he told news agency AFP, adding, "We are not here to negotiate a greenwashing and recycling treaty." A European diplomat also described the draft as a "good base" for discussions, though far from ideal.

Environmental groups, however, expressed concerns over the lack of ambition in the text. World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Eirik Lindebjerg criticised the absence of concrete measures, such as global bans on high-risk plastics and hazardous chemicals. "Without these measures, the treaty will fail," he warned.

(With inputs from agencies)