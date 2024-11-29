London, United Kingdom

Britain’s Transport Minister, Louise Haigh, stepped down after admitting that she committed a criminal offence related to a false report made to police in 2013.

This resignation marks the first from British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet since Labour's sweeping election victory in July. It follows media reports that Haigh had told police her phone was stolen in a mugging but later realised it had not been taken.

In her resignation letter to Starmer, Haigh called the incident a "mistake" but added that "whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government."

Haigh said that she is "totally committed to our political project" and that it would be "best served by my supporting you from outside government”.

She added, "I am sorry to leave under these circumstances, but I take pride in what we have done. I will continue to fight every day for the people of Sheffield Heeley who I was first and foremost elected to represent and to ensure that the rest of our programme is delivered in full."

Sir Keir Starmer responded by thanking Haigh for her contributions to the government’s "ambitious transport agenda," He added, "I know you still have a huge contribution to make in the future."

In her letter, Haigh indicated that PM Starmer was already aware of the matter, saying, "As you know, in 2013 I was mugged in London. As a 24-year-old woman, the experience was terrifying. In the immediate aftermath, I reported the incident to the police."

She added, "I gave the police a list of my possessions that I believed had been stolen, including my work phone. Sometime later, I discovered the handset was still in my house. I should have immediately informed my employer, and not doing so straight away was a mistake."

Haigh described the incident as a "genuine mistake" with no personal gain involved. The police referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service, and she pleaded guilty to making a false report in a magistrates’ court. She received a discharge, which is the "lowest possible outcome."

The letters, dated November 28, were released to the public Friday (Nov 29) morning.

(With inputs from agencies)