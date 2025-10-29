/UN-listed terror group JeM's chief unveils women’s unit in Pakistan

Pakistan-based UN-listed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has unveiled Jamat-ul-Mominat, a women's unit aimed at recruiting and deploying female fighters. An exclusive 21-minute audio recording of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, delivered recently at the group's Markaz Usman o Ali complex in Bahawalpur, outlines a detailed blueprint for training, indoctrinating, and mobilising women, mirroring the structure long used for male recruits.

Azhar declared that branches of Jamat-ul-Mominat will be established in every district of Pakistan, each headed by a District Muntazima responsible for recruiting women into the organisation. He imposes strict communication rules: women joining the brigade must not speak to any unrelated men through phone or messenger, except their husbands or immediate family members.

Azhar appointed his sister, Sadiya Azhar, as the head of the women’s brigade. His other sister, Samaira Azhar, and Afeera Farooq, widow of Pulwama attacker Umar Farooq, are also part of the leadership. They are tasked with conducting daily online sessions to motivate and recruit women.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

JeM has since confirmed these details through a new poster naming Umme Masood (real name Samaira Azhar) as the instructor for online classes, held five days a week starting October 25. Azhar reveals that Jamat-ul-Mominat includes 4–5 women whose male relatives were killed in encounters with the Indian Army. These women, he says, will be used to inspire new recruits under a campaign titled “Shoba-e-Dawat.”

Drawing parallels to JeM's male program, Azhar states that just as recruits undergo the 15-day “Daura-e-Tarbiat” course for indoctrination—brainwashing them that jihad against India ensures paradise—women will receive “Daura-e-Taskiya” at Bahawalpur. He promises that any woman who joins Jamat-ul-Mominat “will go straight to paradise from her grave after death.” Graduates later advance to “Daura-Ayat-ul-Nisah".