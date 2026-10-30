/UN extends Nepal’s LDC graduation period until 2029

The United Nations General Assembly has given Nepal three more years to prepare for its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category, pushing the deadline to November 24, 2029. The Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on Friday, extending the preparatory period for both Nepal and Bangladesh.

Nepal had asked for the extension in May, saying it needed more time to strengthen its economy, productive capacity and institutions before it loses the special support measures available to LDCs. In its request, Nepal cited changing economic and political conditions at home and abroad, geopolitical tensions, disruptions to global supply chains and possible effects on remittance inflows.

The additional time will allow Nepal to continue implementing its Smooth Transition Strategy and work on measures aimed at strengthening the economy and improving its ability to compete after graduation.

"The additional three years are expected to allow Nepal to pursue structural and institutional reforms, strengthen productive capacity and implement its Smooth Transition Strategy, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Doha Programme of Action," the Nepal Mission to the UN said on X.

Nepal was originally due to graduate from the LDC category on November 24, 2026 following a General Assembly decision in 2021. The country had been given an exceptional five-year preparatory period instead of the usual three years, in view of the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal's graduation has already been delayed once. The country first met the UN's graduation criteria in 2015 but sought a deferral in 2018, citing the impact of the 2015 earthquake and other disasters.

Nepal has been classified as an LDC since 1971. The government says the latest extension will give Nepal more time to strengthen its economic foundations and prepare for the eventual loss of support measures reserved for LDCs.