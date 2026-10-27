/Nepal on high alert as Cyclone Arnab approaches; heavy rain, floods expected

Kathmandu: Nepal has been placed on high alert from Thursday to Saturday as Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and snowfall expected across several parts of the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Tuesday urged authorities and the public to take precautionary measures, warning that the cyclone is likely to make landfall in India on October 28 and its effects on Nepal are expected to begin on the night of Thursday, October 29.

The NDRRMA said Cyclone Arnab is gaining strength and is likely to become a very severe cyclone.

Koshi, Bagmati, Madhes, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces are expected to be particularly affected on Friday and Saturday, with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds likely in many places. Heavy rainfall is possible in a few locations.

Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces are also expected to receive moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and wind in some places with heavy rainfall possible at one or two locations.

The high hill and Himalayan areas in the affected provinces face a risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches, the NDRRMA said.

Rojan Lamichhane, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, said the cyclone is intensifying and is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall near Yanam between Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam in India on October 28.

The system is expected to weaken gradually as it moves inland towards Nepal but its effects are likely to be felt in the country's hills and Himalayan regions with a greater impact expected in the Himalayas, Lamichhane said.

The weather system is also expected to affect Kathmandu Valley.

The DHM has advised farmers to complete agricultural activities, including harvesting and bringing in paddy crops by Wednesday afternoon before the rainfall begins.

The rainfall is also expected to raise river levels. The DHM said major river basins across the country are expected to remain at normal levels on Wednesday but water levels will begin rising from Thursday in the Narayani, Koshi, Bagmati and Kamala basins.

Between Friday and Saturday, continuous heavy rainfall could push river flows towards warning and vigilance thresholds, particularly in the Narayani, Koshi, Bagmati, Kamala and Tinau basins. Minor rises are also expected in the Mahakali, Karnali, West Rapti and Babai rivers.

The DHM has identified hilly, chure and tarai catchments as areas of concern where small rivers and tributaries face risks of flash floods and waterlogging.

The NDRRMA has advised tourists to avoid travelling to high hills and Himalayan areas during the alert period. Those already in these areas have been urged to remain in safe locations.

It has also warned that road and air transport and other aspects of daily life could be disrupted and urged people to avoid travel unless essential and to stay away from high-risk areas particularly riverbanks that could be affected by flooding.