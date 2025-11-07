/'You’re failing the planet’: UN chief blasts nations at COP30 in Brazil

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed world leaders on Thursday (Nov 06) for failing to limit rising global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius, calling it a "moral failure and negligence". He warned that a temporary breach of the limit would have "dramatic consequences" and could push ecosystems past catastrophic tipping points by pushing billions to unlivable conditions and amplify threats to peace and security.

Addressing the opening session of the COP30 summit in the Brazilian city of Belem, Guterres said, “Too many corporations are making record profits from climate devastation, with billions spent on lobbying, deceiving the public, and obstructing progress,” he said. “Too many leaders remain captive to these entrenched interests.”



Directly speaking to heads of state from more than 30 countries present at the summit, Guterres warned, "We can choose to lead or be led to ruin."

“Every fraction of a degree means more hunger, displacement, and loss – especially for those least responsible. This is moral failure and deadly negligence,” he added.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in its report on Thursday upheld the UN chief's claims. It confirmed that greenhouse gases, primarily responsible for warming the planet, had risen to a record high. As per the report, 2025 is on track to be the second or third warmest year ever recorded. All of the 10 warmest years in measured history have been in the last decade.

Around 150 heads of state, leaders from across the world, and international organisations are expected to speak at the two-day leaders' summit. However, the absence of key emitters, including the United States, China, India and Russia, has raised doubts on the event's success.

The United States administration chose not to send any representatives.

President Donald Trump, in his first term, withdrew from the Paris Agreement. Later, Washington, under Joe Biden, joined the climate accords. However, in 2025 Trump administration started the process of a second withdrawal after coming to power.