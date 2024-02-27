UN accuses Israel of systematically blocking access to aid in Gaza

The United Nations stated on Tuesday (Feb 27) that Israeli forces are systematically preventing civilians from entering Gaza, making it more difficult to provide help in what has turned into a lawless conflict zone.

According to Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN agency OCHA, it is getting harder and harder to evacuate the sick or injured and provide supplies in the northern part of Gaza and harder to do so in the southern part.

All planned aid convoys into the north have been denied by Israeli authorities in recent weeks. The last convoy allowed in was on January 23, according to the World Health Organization.

Even convoys cleared in advance with Israeli authorities have been blocked or come under fire.

Laerke cited an event that occurred on Sunday (Feb 25) in which a convoy led by the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to evacuate 24 patients from the besieged Al Amal hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis was delayed for seven hours, resulting in the arrest of paramedics.

"The WHO-led convoy was delayed by Israeli authorities for several hours as soon as it left the hospital, even though all staff personnel and vehicles had previously coordinated with the Israeli side," Laerke said to reporters in Geneva.

He claimed that "the Israeli military stripped all paramedics of their uniforms and ordered patients and personnel out of ambulances."

The convoy was forced to abandon another 31 patients at Amal hospital, which is no longer operational following 40 attacks in the past month alone that have killed at least 25 people.

According to Laerke, "three PRCS paramedics were subsequently held, despite having previously given their personal information to the Israeli soldiers." There is just one that has been made available.

"This is not an isolated incident," he stressed.

Humanitarian workers face unacceptable and avoidable risks as aid convoys are consistently blocked and even targeted.

In response to Israel's failure to guarantee the safety of its emergency medical teams, the PRCS announced a 48-hour suspension of operations in Gaza.

Jens Laerke emphasised that the organisation would persist in reminding Israeli forces of their minimum obligation to facilitate safe, smooth, and rapid passage during alerted aid missions.

The conflict in Gaza commenced following an October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, resulting in approximately 1,160 deaths in Israel, primarily civilians, as per an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Hamas reportedly took around 250 hostages, with 130 still remaining in Gaza, according to Israel.

In response, Israel's extensive military actions have led to the deaths of at least 29,878 people in Gaza, predominantly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The situation in the densely populated Palestinian territory is growing increasingly desperate.

UN aid trucks, lacking armed guards, often face delays upon entering Gaza as crowds of people, desperate for food and other aid, intercept them.

Jens Laerke highlighted the desperation, stating that "desperate people take what they can." Additionally, there are concerns about gangs diverting aid to the black market, indicating a worsening breakdown of civil order within Gaza.