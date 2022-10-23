UK's Rwanda-style plans to deport Lankan refugees to 'third country': Report

A recent report, published by The Guardian, stated that as per the UK government's Rwanda-style plans, Lankan refugees seeking shelter from the British-controlled Chagos Islands risk being forcibly deported to a third country.

The report mentioned that the government lawyers have informed asylum seekers that they will be deported to an undisclosed nation, in case they cannot be sent back to Sri Lanka.

According to sources at the Foreign Office, ministers are considering potential agreements with "third nations" willing to take the refugees, with Rwanda being one option. At least 120 Sri Lankans are believed to be housed in Diego Garcia, an island in the Chagos Archipelago.

Mauritius and the UK disagree on who has sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. The United Nations ruled belonged to Mauritius and ruled it should be handed back to Mauritius.

The UK should permit Sri Lankans to move there, according to those who represent their interests.

The Global Tamil Forum, an independent advocacy organisation that adheres to the principles of democracy and non-violence, said that it will not get involved in the ongoing controversy. The organisation works in solidarity with Tamil-speaking people in Sri Lanka and other communities in Sri Lanka.

Media outlet The Island sought the GTF's response to the British action of refusing asylum in UK. It asked whether the issue at hand would be raised at the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Responding to this the GTF spokesperson, Suren Surendiran, said, "The GTF, as an organisation that functions internationally and not specifically in a specific country as such, doesn't usually get involved in country-specific matters, outside of Sri Lanka."

"The GTF is predominantly an international advocacy organization. There are various country-specific Tamil organizations. There are also Tamil institutions/organizations, including legal firms, acting and lobbying on immigration policies in the UK and in various other countries," Surendiran added.

