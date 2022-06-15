UK's Rwanda migrant flight cancelled in last minute after European court ruling

A flight set to carry asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled after a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Boris Johnson government had decided to send migrants to Rwanda but had to face legal challenges in London courts.

The European Court of Human Rights granted injunctions to prevent deportations even as British home secretary Priti Patel said she was "disappointed" over the "legal challenge and last-minute claims" as the flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts," the British home secretary said as she asserted that the next flight would be prepared soon.

The flight was cancelled even as the engines started and the cabin crew boarded the flight. The British home secretary however said "many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next".

Foreign secretary Liz Truss had earlier made similar claims on putting the migrants on the plane. The controversy comes as record numbers of migrants entered Britain through the English Channel. However, Rights groups and the UN refugee agency have disagreed with UK government's policy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Will it be necessary to change some laws to help us as we go along? It may very well be and all these options are under constant review." British foreign secretary Liz Truss claimed it was a case of "people traffickers trading on human misery."

