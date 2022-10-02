UK’s Mirror newspaper apologises for mistaking wrong man for chancellor Kwarteng

UK’s newspaper The Mirror has offered an apology after it erroneously used the photo of another man in its online report about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwarteng slammed the paper in a Twitter post while sharing a screenshot of the story about him that instead featured a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America.

The image was carried with an incorrect caption saying, “Kwasi Kwarteng said he had to do ‘something different’ with mini-budget.”

After being pointed out by the chancellor, the newspaper publicly apologised for the “terrible error”, which occurred on the first day of Black History Month.

“This morning a picture in a story about Kwasi Kwarteng was wrongly captioned on the Mirror website. This was a terrible error and we apologise to Mr Kwarteng and all our readers,” it said.

The paper vowed to “redouble” its efforts in fighting racism, and added, “The Mirror has a long history of working against racism and we will redouble our efforts on this.”

However, the paper’s apology found no takers as it was heavily criticised by the Conservative party members for failing to differentiate between the two black men.

Among those to condemn was Ben Obese-Jecty, the chair of the Hornsey and Wood Green Conservatives who said, “Good to see the Daily Mirror kicking off its coverage of Black History Month with this they-all-look-the-same-don’t-they clanger.

"You'd think, given the coverage he's received this week, that most people in the press would know what Kwasi Kwarteng looked like", reports BBC.

Another person on Twitter said, "Bad from the Mirror, but they corrected their error over two hours before Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted about it.

"Now ask him a question about the economy and he'll go into hiding again."

Kwarteng is the first black chancellor in the UK’s history.

(With inputs from agencies)

