UK's Labour party leader Keir Starmer says he will abolish House of Lords to re-establish 'trust' in politics

UK's Labour party leader, Keir Starmer said in order to 'restore faith in politics,' he would eliminate the House of Lords and replace it with a newly elected parliament.

The Labour leader informed his party peers that as a part of the first term's agenda, he intends to remove MP's authority to choose members to the Lords. He added that the previous Tory leader's practise of handing peerages to "lackeys and donors," had damaged the public's confidence in the country's parliamentary system.

During a meeting, held last week, Keir informed his peers about the plan. He stated "some very clear principles" such as the requirement that any new chamber is chosen by the citizens rather than politicians.

The final suggestions will be outlined in the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections following a string of arguments. In an upcoming list, he is anticipated to hire political supporters and junior aides.

Keir claimed that his idea would guarantee that it wouldn't take over any of the duties of the House of Commons and will instead serve as a second chamber with the responsibility of revising and reviewing laws. The House of Commons would continue to have sole authority over managing the nation's finances and electing leaders.

Similarly, he cited Johnson's recent use of his authority to choose peers as evidence to show that a change is required.

As per sources, though Truss's leadership lasted for a few weeks only, it is anticipated that she is forming a list of new members.

