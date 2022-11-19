Will support 'until Ukraine has won,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak in Kyiv

In his first visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv since becoming UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak declared unequivocal support for Ukraine. He said UK will offer its support "until Ukraine has won"

"I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"And then we will stand with you as you rebuild your great country," Sunak added.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."