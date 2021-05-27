UK's health minister Hancock to face questions after Cummings brands him a liar

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock will face questions in the House of Commons on Thursday (May 27) after the prime minister's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said he should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19 .

Also Read | UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of Covid deaths, says ex-aide

"I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday (May 26).

Asked for an example, Cummings said Hancock had said that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus. Cummings said that was contrary to briefings from the government's health experts, who had said some patients had not received necessary treatment.

Also Read | UK's Covid 'disaster' to be laid bare by PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings

He also said Hancock had told ministers that the supply of personal protective equipment was under control in April, but that had later proved not been the case. Cummings also said the country's top civil servant had told him he had lost confidence in Hancock's honesty.

Also Read | Virus-sceptic Boris Johnson considered injecting himself with Covid, says former aide Cummings

A spokesman for Hancock rejected the extensive criticism from Cummings, saying he will continue to work supporting the National Health Service (NHS).

"We absolutely reject Mr. Cummings' claims about the Health Secretary," the spokesman said. "The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS."