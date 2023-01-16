UK’s Challenger 2 tanks ‘will burn’ in Ukraine, warns Russia

Russia has said that the UK’s Challenger 2 tanks, which are being sent to Ukraine for its battle, "will burn", while issuing a warning to the West that supplying of more advanced weapons to Kyiv would have no effect on the war whatsoever.

On Sunday, the UK said that it will be sending d 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks to Ukraine, following requests made to the West by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The move drew a strong response from the Kremlin on Monday, accusing the West of dragging the war.

"They are using this country [Ukraine] as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the British tanks, reports Reuters news agency.

"These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov said.

The spokesperson further said that the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the outcome of the conflict, and added that such a decision would ultimately bring "more troubles" on Ukraine.

As part of a package of significant combat power to accelerate Ukrainian success, the UK will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.



Here’s a minute of the Challenger 2 doing what it does best.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LOGHZpeDRf — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 16, 2023 ×

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar.

Meanwhile, UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace announced that their country is sending a squadron of tanks while sharing a tweet video of the Challenge 2 battle tank.

He said that the UK’s move to supply tanks was a “calibrated response to Russia’s growing aggression and indiscriminate bombing”.

He says none of the international support for Ukraine is “an attack on Russia, or Nato-orchestrated aggression, let alone a proxy war”.

(With inputs from agencies)