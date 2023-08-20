Ukrainian troops begin training to operate F-16s, informs defence minister

A couple of days after the United States approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands, Kyiv announced training had begun for Ukrainians to operate upon the machine.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in a TV interview informed about the training, adding that it would take at least six months or possibly longer to complete it.

"Therefore, to build reasonable expectations, set a minimum of six months in your mind, but do not be disappointed if it is longer," said Reznikov, adding that he would not give details on where and when the training was taking place,

Earlier this week, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured his Danish and Dutch counterparts that Washington will accelerate clearance of F-16 transfer requests for the war-torn nation after the pilots are trained.

"I am writing to express the United States' full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors," wrote Blinken in a letter accessed by Reuters.

"It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty," he added.

He said the approval of the requests would allow Ukraine to take "full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training".

US reacts after 'defeatist' Kyiv statement

The decision by the US came a day after Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said his country will not be able to operate the F-16 fighter jets to defend itself from the Russian onslaught, at least this year.

“It’s already obvious we won’t be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets during this autumn and winter," Ihnat told Ukrainian channels.

“We had big hopes for this plane, that it will become part of air defence, able to protect us from Russia’s missiles and drones terrorism,” he added.

Kyiv pressing for the jets

Kyiv had been repeatedly calling upon the Western bloc to supply the F-16 jets in its defence against the superior Russian jets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained at the forefront of it as he openly discussed the proposition during his brief appearance at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, earlier this year.

After much back-and-forth, US President Joe Biden endorsed a training programme for Ukrainian pilots but never gave a precise timeline.

(With inputs from agencies)