Ukrainian cities Kyiv, Lviv on UNESCO's list of heritage 'in danger'
Story highlights
For the first time, the World Heritage Sites in Kyiv and Lviv were excluded from UNESCO's World Heritage List
For the first time, the World Heritage Sites in Kyiv and Lviv were excluded from UNESCO's World Heritage List
The United Nations' cultural organisation placed the World Heritage Sites located in Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on its list of places “in danger” on Friday (September 15), stating that they stand at risk from the war sparked due to the invasion of the country by Russia.
The decision, which was taken in the meeting of UNESCO's annual World Heritage committee in Riyadh, is the first step towards excluding these sites from UNESCO's World Heritage List which features 1,157 sites.
More details to follow.
trending now
(With inputs from agencies)
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.