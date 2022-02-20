Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be protected: China

Warning against Nato’s eastward expansion Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of every country must be safeguarded, and "Ukraine is no exception," reports the South China Morning Post.

According to the SCMP, Wang told the 58th Munich Security Conference via video link on Saturday that "all countries’ sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity must be safeguarded because these are the basic principles in international relations established through the United Nations Constitution."

"This is also what China has been upholding, with no exception regarding Ukraine. If some people are still questioning where China stands on this issue, it is deliberate hype and distortion. "



Also read | Russia planning biggest war since 1945, says Boris Johnson

Wang Yi also urged the international community to oppose attempts to restart a new "Cold War.



Watch | Gravitas Plus | Explained: The Russia-Ukraine crisis

Wang stated that one country's security should not be attained at the price of other countries' security, and that regional security should not be based on military blocs being strengthened.

Under the umbrella of multilateralism, we must increase solidarity and cooperation.



Also see | Satellite pictures show Russian helicopters still parked in Crimea

Wang Yi tells the Munich Security Conference that those who question China's position on Ukraine's territorial integrity are misleading.

He does, however, warn against further Nato expansion, reflecting a position shared recently in Beijing by Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies)