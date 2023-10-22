Ukraine's positions at Avdiivka still 'protected': Zelensky

Ukraine's positions around the frontline city of Avdiivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, are "protected", President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday.

The city has been the centre of intense fighting in recent weeks as each side struggles to advance along the frontlines. Ukraine's general staff said on Friday that Russia had stepped up its military assault on Avdiivka in an ongoing bid to encircle and capture it.

"The Avdiivka and Maryinka directions are particularly tough," Zelensky said. "Numerous attacks by Russians. But our positions are protected."

Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists.

It lies just 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Moscow-held city of Donetsk, capital of the Donetsk region that Russia said last September it was annexing.

Ukrainian soldiers had been bracing for a new assault after a failed Russian offensive earlier this month using columns of armoured vehicles and tanks from three sides.

Built around a huge coke plant, Avdiivka had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people.