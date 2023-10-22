US orders citizens not to travel to Iraq due to terrorism, armed conflict

The United States on Sunday (Oct 22) urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to citizens. Issuing a travel advisory, the Department of State said that on Friday, it ordered the departure of eligible family members and non-emergency government personnel from the embassy due to increased security threats against Washington's government personnel and interests.

"US citizens in Iraq face high risks to their safety and security, including the potential for violence and kidnapping. Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-US militias threaten US citizens and international companies throughout Iraq," the advisory said.

"Do not travel near Iraq’s northern borders due to the continued threat of attacks by terrorist groups, armed conflict, aerial bombardment, and civil unrest. US citizens should especially avoid areas near armed groups in northern Iraq, which have been targeted with aerial strikes by neighbouring countries’ militaries," it added.

The department said that due to security concerns, US government personnel in Baghdad were instructed not to use the Baghdad International Airport.

"Due to risks to civil aviation operating in the Baghdad Flight Information Region, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has extended for an additional two years its Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) prohibiting certain flights at altitudes below 32,000 feet," it said.

In case American citizens were planning to travel to Iraq, they should establish their own personal security plan, discuss a plan with loved ones and share important documents, login information, and points of contact with them. Such citizens should also visit the department's website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.

