Ukraine war: Won't use cluster bombs in Russia, says Kyiv

Amid concerns over the use of cluster bombs by Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted on Saturday (July 8) that cluster munitions would not be used in Russia.

"Ukraine will use these munitions only for the de-occupation of our internationally recognised territories. These munitions will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia," Defence Minister Reznikov said. We welcome the decision of the US to provide Ukraine with the new liberation weapons that will significantly help us to de-occupy our territories while saving the lives of the Ukrainian soldiers.



Under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a universal internationally… — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 7, 2023 × "We will not be using cluster munitions in urban areas (cities) to avoid the risks for the civilian populations - these are our people, they are Ukrainians we have a duty to protect. Cluster munitions will be used only in the fields where there is a concentration of Russian military," he added.

Reznikov also said that his government would keep a strict record of the use of these weapons and the local zones where they would be used.

"We will report to our partners about the use of these munitions, and about their efficiency to ensure the appropriate standard of transparent reporting and control," the defence minister further said. The opposition Many allies of the United States (US), including the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada, have opposed Washington's decision to send cluster bombs to war-torn Ukraine. On Friday, the US announced that it would supply Ukraine with the widely banned cluster munitions for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, the news agency Reuters reported. The cluster bombs are part of an $800 million security package that brings total American military aid to more than $40 billion since the beginning of the Russian offensive.

The cluster munitions "will deliver in a time frame that is relevant for the counteroffensive," a Pentagon official told reporters. Cluster munitions are currently prohibited in over 100 countries.

The US, Russia and Ukraine have not signed on to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which bans the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of weapons. 'No to cluster bombs' On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain was a signatory to the convention that prohibited the production or use of cluster munitions and discouraged their use.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion. We have done that by providing heavy battle tanks, and most recently long-range weapons. Hopefully, all countries can continue to support Ukraine. Russia's act of barbarism is causing untold suffering to millions of people," Prime Minister Sunak added.

In a statement, Canada said, "We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children."

"Canada is fully compliant with the Convention and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption," the statement added.

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles, meanwhile, said her country had a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs could not be delivered under any circumstances, Reuters reported.

Addressing a press conference in Madrid on Saturday ahead of the July 23 national election, Defence Minister Robles said, "No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate defence of Ukraine, which we understand should not be carried out with cluster bombs."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also opposed the use of cluster munitions and expressed support for the convention.

(With inputs from agencies)

