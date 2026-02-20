/Ukraine to boycott Paralympic opening ceremony over Russian flag return

Ukraine's Paralympic athletes decided to boycott the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games in Italy next month to protest the International Paralympic Committee(IPC)'s decision to allow Russian athletes to compete under their national flag, Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee has said.

"The Ukrainian Paralympic team and the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine are boycotting the opening ceremony of the 14th Winter Paralympic Games and demand that the Ukrainian flag not be used at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics-2026!" the committee said in a statement.

Ukraine's statement comes after the IPC decided to allow six Russians and four Belarusians to take part under their national flags at the Milan-Cortina games. This marks the first time the Russian flag has been permitted at a Paralympic event since 2014.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were restricted from using their national symbols, such as the flag and playing the national anthem, during the medal ceremony since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. However, the athletes were permitted to compete as neutral athletes inthe 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Ukraine's Sports Minister Matviy Bidny described the IPC decision as "outrageous" and accused Russia and Belarus of turning "sport into a tool of war, lies, and contempt."

Several Eurpean countries, such as Poland, Lithuania and the United Kingdom, came in support of Ukraine's decision. Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė announced on February 19 that Lithuania would withhold its official presence from the Games’ premiere in solidarity with Kyiv.

The host Italy expressed its disapproval, whilst Glenn Micallef, the EU Commissioner for Sport, said he would boycott the ceremony.

For over a decade, Russia has been stripped of its national identity in global sports, moving from doping-related sanctions to geopolitical bans. Since 2014, athletes have competed under various neutral titles like OAR, ROC, and currently AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) for the 2026 Winter Olympics.