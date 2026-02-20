/From boardroom to studio: Why netizens are convinced Amruta Fadnavis is now a full-time singer

Amruta Fadnavis, the First Lady of Maharashtra, announced her exit from Axis Bank on Thursday (Feb 19) after working in the organisation for over two decades. She used to dabble with singing even when she was working in the bank asa senior vice president. And now, netizens are speculating whether she will be considering singing full-time. Fadnavis has been making music videos for a while now and has been receiving online traction for the content. On the occasion of Shivratri, she had released a devotional song, ‘Shambhu Re’, which has received over a million views in less than a week.

Fadnavis to sing full-time?

Fadnavis' passion for singing is not unknown; she has over 66,000 subscribers on YouTube, who follow her work. Every video released garners a lot of attention, both appreciative and otherwise. But trolls could not demotivate the 46-year-old or deter her from creating content. She has been seen performing at events and has never shied away from singing on stage or in a studio setup.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The makers of her latest song described it as: "Shambhu Re" where faith breathes, in the mesmerising voice of 'Amruta Fadnavis', composed by 'Monty Sharma', choreographed & directed by 'Raajeev Walia', which has been shot in 27 locations of Lord Shiva.

Management trainee to senior vice president

Soon after she quit her job, Fadnavis updated her X bio, which reads, “Ex-Banker, Playback Singer, Social Worker, Unadulterated Free Spirit." And as she announced her resignation from her post, she wrote, “23 years ago, I walked into Axis Bank as a young management trainee. Today, I sign off as senior vice president, with a heart full of gratitude. With experience spanning branch operations to corporate banking, treasury to customer relations, this institution has been my family, teacher and second home. Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support. As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships.”

Netizens speculate

X users have flooded the comment section; one even enquired if she would be organising concerts. Satyam Vats wrote, “Now that you have resigned, there's ample time to organise concerts. Madam, please travel to almost all states, we want to listen to your melodious voice.”