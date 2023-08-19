Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine defences destroyed 15 Russian drones during an attack that took place overnight, Kyiv's air force released a statement on Saturday (August 19).

Further adding details, it said that 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault. However, it did not specify as to what happened to the other two drones.

Russian forces "attacked from the north with 'Shahed-136/131' attack UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region," the Ukrainian force said on Telegram.

It added that air defences were activated in "northern and central, as well as in the western regions".

"15 enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defence systems of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Russia claims it destroyed Ukrainian drone

Russian forces on Friday (August 18) said that they had shot down a Ukrainian drone that was targeted at Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet. The drone according to the reports, disrupted air traffic at all the civilian airports of the Russian capital.

The Russian defence ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that there were no casualties after air defences destroyed the drone which plummeted over a non-residential building in the capital city's Expo Center complex on Friday.

"The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow," the ministry said on Telegram.

"The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Centre, and did not cause significant damage to the building," Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

As per the state-run news agency TASS, one of the walls of the venue's pavilion had partially collapsed.

"The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters (323 square feet)," emergency services told TASS.

Citing aviation services, TASS reported that the airspace near the international airport of Vnukovo was briefly closed, delaying departures and arrivals.

(Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos)

(With inputs from agencies)

