Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit Fukushima nuclear plant before government's decision on water release

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Friday (August 18), following a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Joe Biden, said that he will visit the Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday (August 20).

His visit to the nuclear plant will be ahead of the government's final verdict on when it will begin discharging treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

"The government is at the final stage of when it has to make a decision," Kishida said in the United States.

During the press briefing, he declined to comment on when the country will begin discharging the water.

Tokyo is planning to release 500 Olympic-size swimming pools worth of wastewater from the wrecked facility into the ocean.

South Korean activists protest against Japan's decision

Last week, hundreds of thousands of activists in South Korea took to the streets in central Seoul and staged a demonstration against Japan's decision to discharge water contaminated with radioactive substances.

"If it is discarded, radioactive substances contained in the contaminated water will eventually destroy the marine ecosystem," said Choi Kyoungsook of Korea Radiation Watch, an activist group that organised the protest.

"We are opposed... because we believe the sea is not just for the Japanese government, but for all of us and for mankind."

Demonstrators held up signboards saying "Keep It Inland" and "Protect the Pacific Ocean!" while singing songs and listening to rally organisers.

Last month, Japan's nuclear regulator permitted plant operator Tokyo Electric Power to begin releasing the water into the ocean, which as per Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency is safe, but neighbouring countries have raised concerns that it may contaminate food.

"There is talk that the dumping of contaminated water is on the summit agenda. The governments of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan should view it an environmental disaster, rather than a political issue, and agree to block it... for future generations," Choi Kyoungsook of Korea Radiation Watch said.

(With inputs from agencies)



