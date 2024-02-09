Ukraine says Russian strike kills three, injures four

Ukraine on Friday said a Russian strike on the northeastern region of Sumy killed three people and wounded four others.

The Sumy region borders Russia and has been targeted throughout Moscow's almost two-year invasion, but is far from fighting hotspots that lie further south.

"Three dead and four injured: the consequences of a Russian airstrike in the Sumy region," Ukraine's interior minister, Igor Klymenko, said on Telegram.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin mocks Tucker Carlson for being rejected by CIA

He said the victims were in a village "workshop of an agriculture firm" that was hit.

Klymenko said Russia launched seven guided bombs in the Sumy district.

He did not name the village but posted a photo of rescuers working through the rubble of what appeared to be a small destroyed building.