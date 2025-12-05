/Ukraine's action under the influence of western powers led to war, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed not to stop its attack on Ukraine until Moscow "achieves it goals". In an interview to a news channel in India, Putin blamed the West for instigating the war. He said that it was Ukraine's action under the influence of the western powers that forced Russia to take the extreme step.

"Our special military operation isn't the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists," said Putin in an interview to media house India Today.

He then went on to say that the war with Kyiv will end only when Russia takes back "it's territories" or the Ukrainian troops withdraw from those regions.

“All this boils down to one thing: Either we take back these territories by force, or eventually Ukrainian troops withdraw,” he added.

Putin also pointed out that Ukraine has banned the Russian language in several territories and has driven people away from temples, churches, so it is important that Moscow protects its interest.

"The point is that Russia is determined and will certainly do so to protect its interests, protect its people living there, protect our traditional values, the Russian language, and so on," Putin said while speaking to the media house.

