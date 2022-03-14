Ukraine-Russia war: Who is Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov?

Days after the Kremlin confirmed President Putin had allowed Syrian fighters to take part in the Ukraine war, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he had travelled to Ukraine to meet Russian troops attacking Kyiv.

Reports claimed a television channel in Grozny, Chechnya, showed images of Kadyrov in its Telegram social media channel in a room with Russian troops discussing military operations outside Ukraine's capital.

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

Kadyrov's feared paramilitary force has been accused of unleashing terror in Chechnya where he reportedly rules with an iron fist.

He is blacklisted by Western nations. The Chechnyan warlord is believed to be close to President Putin.

Kadyrov, 45, is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov who was assassinated in 2004. He took over the presidency in 2007 while he was just 30.

His father and former president Akhmad Kadyrov had raised warcry against Russia during the first Chechen war in 1994 which resulted in the battle of Grozny during former President Boris Yelstin's tenure in the mid-1900s. Akhmad later switched sides to Russia during the second Chechen war.

Kadyrov was declared the caretaker prime minister of Chechnya in 2005 after former PM Sergey Abramov was injured in a car accident and became PM in 2006 as he rose to power during Putin's regime.

Kadyrov linked to assassination of Chechen fighter in Berlin?

In 2019 Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a former Chechen fighter was killed in a Berlin park. He had fought in the second Chechen war against Russian forces from 2001-2005.

UK police had apprehended the suspected killer who was reportedly a Russian man. Reports linked Khangoshvili's killing to Ramzan Kadyrov although it could be not be proved even as Russia rejected any links to the ruthless murder.

