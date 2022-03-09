Ukraine-Russia war: Who are the 'Wagner' mercenaries?

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia has been mobilising militants from the private military company "League" to enter Kyiv which was earlier known as "Wagner".

Reports claimed earlier hundreds of mercenary soldiers from the so called "Wagner" group were being sent to Ukraine's capital to assassinate President Zelensky.

What is the Wagner Group?

There is very little evidence of the existence of the Wagner group. Reports claim the shadowy group first emerged in Ukraine in 2014 during the Crimean conflict. After that, it is believed the mercenary group fought in Syria as Russia sought to help President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Reports claim a man named Yevgeny Prigozhin who is believed to be close to President Putin is connected to the mercenary group. According to the US treasury Prigozhin "is the Russian financier of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which he utilizes to operate global influence operations."

"In early 2021, Prigozhin continued to coordinate messages in an attempt to spread disinformation about the United States government. His vast global network spreads false narratives online," the US treasury said.

"OFAC has previously targeted these activities around the world, particularly through the Kremlin-backed Wagner group on the continent of Africa," it said.

According to the US treasury, Prigozhin's influence apparatus is reportedly supporting the Russian government's designed influence operations within Ukraine.

Is Prigozhin linked to Putin?

Reports claim Prigozhin began his business in sausage wholesale in St. Petersburg in the 1990s where Putin worked as an advisor to the city mayor.

He opened a restaurant which was also frequented by Putin during the early part of his presidential tenure. The US government also said Prigozhin is "Kremlin-backed". Prigozhin is reportedly close to Putin and acts as a "middleman" for Russian state activities.

