Ukraine reacts after Wimbledon reverses ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday that Wimbledon's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in the oldest Tennis tournament in the world was "immoral". Kyiv urged the United Kingdom to ban the entry of participants from the two countries.

"Wimbledon's decision to permit the participation of Russian and Belarusian players is immoral. Has Russia ceased its aggression or atrocities? No, it's just that Wimbledon decided to accommodate two accomplices in crime. I call on the UK government to deny visas to their players," Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

Earlier in the day, Wimbledon said that it plans to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in the tournament, on conditional basis. The condition remains that if the athletes from two countries are to compete, they will compete as neutral athletes.

They will be prohibited from expressing support for the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine and from receiving funding from Russia or Belarus.

Last year, players from the two nations were not allowed to participate in Wimbledon, in what was cited as an attempt to prevent the Russian regime from "deriving any benefits" from the competition, given its "unjustified and unprecedented military aggression", according to a joint statement by the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships made at the time.

Chairman of the All England Club Ian Hewitt had said that the group was also concerned for public and player safety.

On Friday, Ian Hewitt said: "We continue to condemn totally Russia's illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted. It is our view that, considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for The Championships for this year."

