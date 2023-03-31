After 2022 ban, Wimbledon set to accept Russian and Belarusian players as 'neutral' athletes

After banning Russian and Belarus players in last year's edition, Wimbledon has now decided to allow the players from the two countries to compete at the grasscourt Grand Slam as 'neutrals' in the upcoming 2023 edition under certain conditions. Last year, the ban was imposed on the players from the two countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), it said, "Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as ‘neutral’ athletes and complying with appropriate conditions. These will prohibit expressions of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in various forms and prohibit entry by players receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states) in relation to their participation in The Championships.

"The conditions have been carefully developed through constructive dialogue with the UK Government, the LTA and international stakeholder bodies in tennis, and are aligned with the Government’s published guidance to sporting bodies in the UK.

"Three developments, taken together, have informed our current position: The option of personal player declarations was not in our view viable last year. Since then, extensive engagement with the Government and tennis stakeholder bodies has clarified and developed the form of declarations and produced workable measures for their implementation and enforcement. This approach has the full support of the Government and the LTA, ATP, WTA and ITF."

'These are the most appropriate arrangements for The 2023 Championships'

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, also reacted on the announcement and said, "We continue to condemn totally Russia’s illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted."

"It is our view that, considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for The Championships for this year. We are thankful for the Government’s support as we and our fellow tennis stakeholder bodies have navigated this complex matter and agreed on conditions we believe are workable. If circumstances change materially between now and the commencement of The Championships, we will consider and respond accordingly," he added.

What happened in 2022?

It is to be noted that Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam event which had banned competitors from Russia and Belarus. As a result of the decision, which was met with mixed reactions in the tennis fraternity, players competed on the tour as individual athletes without any national affiliation at other majors.