Ukraine re-captured more than 16 sq km last week: Deputy defence minister

Ukraine said on Monday (July 24) that its military has recaptured more than 16 square kilometres (six square miles) territory from Russian forces in the south and east of the country.

"During the week... the liberated area (in the south) increased by 12.6 square kilometres," said Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar.

Malyar was speaking in televised remarks. She added that Ukrainian troops had wrested another four square kilometres in the east.

From last month, Ukraine has begun its highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian troops.

In her televised remarks on Monday, Malyar also said that Russian forces carried out "assault" in the Kupyansk area in eastern Kharkiv region, "aiming to push our units beyond the Oskil river".

Russia attacked Ukraine in February last year. After sustained initial gains, Russian forces had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian attacks. Western alliance, led by the United States has poured in billions of dollars as humanitarian as well as military help for Ukraine. Weapons have also been provided to Ukraine. It is widely held that Ukraine is in a slightly superior position and that a full scale counteroffensive would lead to Russian forces being pushed back.

However, the counteroffensive has not, atleast till now, been able to yield spectacular results for Ukraine as it was popularly expected.

Ukrainian drones hit Moscow buildings

Russian officials said on Monday that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow. The officials said that Russia neutralised the drones and no casualties were reported.

One of the drones crashed close to the defence ministry in the centre of the Russian capital, while the other hit an office building in southern Moscow. AFP said its reporters saw a two-storey building with damaged roof.

The attacks came a day after Ukraine vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the port of Odesa.

Russian defence ministry dubbed the drone attack a "terrorist act".

"Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties," it said.

According to Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, the drone strikes took place around 4 am local time (0100 GMT).

Meanwhile, a Moscow-installed governor in Crimea said Russia shot down 11 Ukrainian drones.

Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said an ammunition depot was "hit" and a house was "damaged". He did not provide more details. Aksyonov said villages near the depot were being evacuated.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukraine has been targetting the peninsula throughout Moscow's offensive. But Crimea has come under more intense attacks in recentg weeks. Ukraine has repeatedly maintained that it plans to take back Crimea.

