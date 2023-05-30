Ukraine promises swift retaliation after Monday’s attack

Ukraine’s defence intelligence chief has promised to retaliate swiftly after Russia launched a barrage of attacks on Kyiv Sunday night into Monday, including a surprise daytime attack.

More than 70 drones and missiles were fired by Moscow since Sunday night, according to Ukraine, and many of the drones were shot down by the country's defences.

General Kyrylo Budanov promised to take revenge saying that Monday's attacks failed to intimidate people.

"All those in Russia who still believed, believe or maybe dream that they can frighten Ukraine, I want to disappoint you — this is not true. Everyone has been and is still at their workplaces and continues to do their jobs," Budanov said, according to CNN.

"All those who tried to scare us, dreaming that it would have some effect, will regret it very soon. Our response will not be delayed. Everyone will see everything soon," he added.

Officials said that Ukrainian air defences had downed every Russian missile launched against the Kyiv region.

"A total of 11 missiles were fired: 'Iskander-M' and 'Iskander-K' from a northerly direction," Ukraine's Armed Forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said.

"All the targets were destroyed by air defenses," he added. Lukashenko: Nuclear weapons to those willing to join Belarus-Russia union Monday’s attack surprised many in Kyiv because it came when the country was marking its founding day and during the daytime. Till now, all the other attacks have happened at night and are directed at key infrastructure or air defences on the outskirts.

Russian state news agency RIA citing the defence ministry reported that more than one air base had been hit in Ukraine, but there was no confirmation from Ukraine of damage to any other air bases.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its forces hit Ukrainian airfields, destroying all targets. The strike hit "command posts and radar posts, as well as aviation equipment, storage facilities with weapons and ammunition," the defense ministry said.

Local military commanders in Kyiv accused Russia of changing its tactics and deliberately targeting the civilian population. It certainly appears that Moscow wants to step up its pressure on Ukraine even further ahead of any counter-offensive.

