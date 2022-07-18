Ukraine President sacks two top officials citing treason cases

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a major move, sacked country's two top officials citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collusion with Russia. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and chief of Ukraine's domestic security Ivan Bakanov are the officials who have been sacked. The prosecutor general has in recent past led Ukrainian efforts to prosecute alleged Russian war crimes. Zelensky said that 60 officials from SBU security service and prosecutor's office were working against Ukraine.

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of thenational security of the state ... pose very serious questionsto the relevant leaders," Zelensky said. "Each of these questions will receive a proper answer.

Zelensky made the declaration in his speech to the nation at the night of July 17.

Referring to Bakanov, Zelensky said that "Sufficient evidence" had been gathered against him.

"All his criminal activities are documented," he said.

Reuters said that though Russia controlled large swathes of Ukrainian land, deliveries of Western weapons have started showing results on the battlefield.

Ukrainian strikes are causing havoc with Russian supply lines and have significantly reduced Russia's offensive capability, according to Ukraine's defence ministry.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on areas held by Russia, according to a statement from the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

