Ukraine places Unilever on 'International Sponsors of War' list; triggers protests in London

Ukraine has added British consumer goods company Unilever to its "International Sponsors of War" list, alleging that the company continues to profit from its operations in Russia. The move has led to demonstrations outside Unilever's London headquarters. What Kyiv alleges "The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has added British company Unilever onto its list of 'International Sponsors of War'," said a statement.

The Agency stated that Unilever's presence in Russia and its significant tax contributions to the Russian state budget support the aggressor country's economy and contribute to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

In addition to Unilever, the campaign group Global Witness accused French energy giant TotalEnergies and British company Shell of continuing to profit from Russian gas. Both companies responded to the claims by stating that contractual obligations bind them but have terminated partnerships in Russia following the country's invasion last year. The company's response Unilever, known for brands such as Dove soap, Magnum ice cream, and Cif surface cleaner, reiterated a statement made in February in which it condemned the war in Ukraine as a "brutal and senseless act by the Russian state".

The company claimed to have ceased imports and exports of its goods into and out of Russia.

However, Unilever acknowledged that it supplies everyday food and hygiene products made in Russia to people within the country.

It said that it was supplying "everyday food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country," and noted that "exiting is not straightforward" process. The demonstrations As per AFP, demonstrations took place outside Unilever's London headquarters, with activists from both Ukraine and Britain displaying signs. One billboard reportedly resembled a Dove advertisement and featured wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Unilever's 2022 results indicate that two per cent of its net profit was earned through operations in Russia. According to estimates from the Kyiv School of Economics, Unilever paid at least $331 million in Russian taxes last year.

